Workers check products at a lithium battery factory in Tangshan, north China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Lithium Americas says company split into two due to US-China tensions
- Mining firm’s executive vice chair said it needed to cut ties with China’s Ganfeng Lithium Group to build the Thacker Pass project in Nevada
- The US and its allies have cracked down on Chinese investment in mining as they push to compete with Beijing for access to critical minerals
Workers check products at a lithium battery factory in Tangshan, north China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua