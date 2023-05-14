The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area in Alberta, Canada on Friday,. Photo: Government of Alberta Fire Service / Canadian Press via AP
Canada’s province of Alberta faces more wildfires amid hot, dry weather
- Authorities in Canada’s main oil-producing province said on Saturday they had already seen an increase in fire activity and were expecting more
- Special alerts have been declared across western Canada and officials urged vigilance with temperatures in some areas forecast to hit 30 degrees Celsius
The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area in Alberta, Canada on Friday,. Photo: Government of Alberta Fire Service / Canadian Press via AP