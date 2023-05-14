The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area in Alberta, Canada on Friday,. Photo: Government of Alberta Fire Service / Canadian Press via AP
The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area in Alberta, Canada on Friday,. Photo: Government of Alberta Fire Service / Canadian Press via AP
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Canada’s province of Alberta faces more wildfires amid hot, dry weather

  • Authorities in Canada’s main oil-producing province said on Saturday they had already seen an increase in fire activity and were expecting more
  • Special alerts have been declared across western Canada and officials urged vigilance with temperatures in some areas forecast to hit 30 degrees Celsius

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:03am, 14 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area in Alberta, Canada on Friday,. Photo: Government of Alberta Fire Service / Canadian Press via AP
The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area in Alberta, Canada on Friday,. Photo: Government of Alberta Fire Service / Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE