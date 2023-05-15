Dr Joseph Dituri peers out of a large porthole inside the Jules’ Undersea Lodge in Florida. Photo: Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via Reuters
Dr Joseph Dituri peers out of a large porthole inside the Jules’ Undersea Lodge in Florida. Photo: Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via Reuters
Science
World /  United States & Canada

‘Dr Deep Sea’: US man sets record for living underwater

  • University professor from Florida aims to spend 100 days in an undersea lodge without depressurisation
  • Joseph Dituri broke the previous record of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes for underwater experiment

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:36am, 15 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Joseph Dituri peers out of a large porthole inside the Jules’ Undersea Lodge in Florida. Photo: Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via Reuters
Dr Joseph Dituri peers out of a large porthole inside the Jules’ Undersea Lodge in Florida. Photo: Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE