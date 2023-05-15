President Joe Biden on a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Sunday. Photo; AP
President Joe Biden on a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Sunday. Photo; AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US debt ceiling stand-off: Joe Biden says he’s optimistic as ‘catastrophic’ default looms

  • US President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will likely resume talks on Tuesday at the White House over the country’s debt limit
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the US risks default as soon as June 1 if the debt limit is not suspended or raised

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:13am, 15 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
President Joe Biden on a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Sunday. Photo; AP
President Joe Biden on a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Sunday. Photo; AP
READ FULL ARTICLE