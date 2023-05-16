Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seen on the sidelines of the “Choose France” Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein litigation in US Virgin Islands
- The case involves the Epstein-owned island of Little St James, where the late financier is said to have sexually abused women
- The subpoena seeks all communications between Musk and Epstein, as well as with JPMorgan, which is accused of missing red flags about the latter’s behaviour
