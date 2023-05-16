Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, in April. Photo: TNS
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, in April. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

US Special Counsel John Durham slams FBI investigation of Trump-Russia collusion

  • The probe was based on flimsy evidence and seriously flawed, according to a 300-page report by the independent prosecutor
  • Durham also said the FBI and Justice Department displayed a double standard in the manner in which they investigated Trump and his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:19am, 16 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, in April. Photo: TNS
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, in April. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE