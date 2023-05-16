Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, in April. Photo: TNS
US Special Counsel John Durham slams FBI investigation of Trump-Russia collusion
- The probe was based on flimsy evidence and seriously flawed, according to a 300-page report by the independent prosecutor
- Durham also said the FBI and Justice Department displayed a double standard in the manner in which they investigated Trump and his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton
