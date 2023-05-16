Rudy Giuliani, seen here last September in Manhattan, has been accused of sexual assault by a former employee. Photo: TNS
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex and owes her US$2 million in wages
- Noelle Dunphy, who says she worked for Giuliani, alleges he demanded she wear a bikini or US flag-themed shorts and urged her to strip during video meetings
- She claims to have audio recordings of the ex-New York mayor making sexual comments, demanding sex and making sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks
