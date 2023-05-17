US Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division speaks during a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division speaks during a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

US charges ex-Apple engineer Weibao Wang for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China

  • The case was among five announced by a ‘strike force’ aimed at countering efforts to illicitly acquire US technology by nations including Russia, Iran and China
  • Other cases involved the theft of source code from US firms for sale to Chinese competitors and a Chinese network created to provide weapons materials to Iran

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:33am, 17 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division speaks during a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division speaks during a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE