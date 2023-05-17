A worker is seen at the Vinasolar plant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in May 2019. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Joe Biden vetoes US lawmakers’ bid to reinstate Southeast Asia solar tariffs
- Congress sought to repeal waivers for panels from Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand amid fears that Chinese firms dodge US duties by making them there
- The president says the exemptions on these imports are needed as a ‘bridge’ while US manufacturing ramps up to supply domestic clean energy projects
A worker is seen at the Vinasolar plant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in May 2019. Photo: Cissy Zhou