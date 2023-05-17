OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
ChatGPT chief Sam Altman says AI should be regulated by a US or global agency
- The OpenAI CEO warned US lawmakers that artificial intelligence could cause ‘significant harm to the world’ if something goes wrong with the technology
- He proposed a licensing system for the most powerful AI systems to ensure they meet safety standards
