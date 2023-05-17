Undated artist impression showing the 1912 shipwreck of the British luxury passenger liner Titanic during its maiden voyage. Photo: AFP
Titanic ‘has stories to tell’ as shipwreck captured in first full digital scan
- The digital new scans may shed more light on what exactly happened to the liner with historians and scientists racing against time as the ship is disintegrating
- The luxury passenger liner sank after colliding with an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York in April 1912, leaving more than 1,500 dead
