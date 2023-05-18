US President Joe Biden gestures as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base on Wednesday, as he heads to Hiroshima, Japan for a G7 summit. Photo: AP
Joe Biden declares US ‘will not default’, confident of debt ceiling deal with Republicans
- The US president has left for a G7 summit in Japan, but plans to return by the weekend in hopes of an end to the political stand-off
- Biden says every leader at Tuesday’s Oval Office meeting agreed the US must not default on its debt obligations – a potentially catastrophic outcome
US President Joe Biden gestures as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base on Wednesday, as he heads to Hiroshima, Japan for a G7 summit. Photo: AP