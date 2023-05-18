Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will officially enter the 2024 US presidential race next week, according to two sources familiar with the decision, immediately becoming Donald Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican nomination and shaking up a contest that largely has been one-sided. DeSantis will likely file paperwork declaring his candidacy on May 25 to coincide with a donor meeting in Miami, with a more formal launch the week of May 29, according to a source. The invitation for the May 25 event stated that donors would be put to “work”, an apparent allusion to raising money for DeSantis, according to a source familiar with the event. Representatives for DeSantis did not immediately return a request for comment. Although weighed down by heavy legal woes, former US president Trump retains an undeniable hold on the Republican Party. He was indicted in April on 34 felony counts for his role in paying hush-money to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign, and was found liable last week for a sexual assault in 1996. Trump, who has built a 36-point advantage in the RealClearPolitics average of polls, has hammered DeSantis on issues from Ukraine to Florida’s economic record as well as his social skills and dealings with state legislators, with the aim of weakening DeSantis before he can even declare. The Republican field also includes former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. South Carolina Senato Tim Scott has formed a presidential exploratory committee and is expected to formally launch his campaign next week. DeSantis’ insistence on staying out of the race until the Florida legislature completed its spring session earlier this month rattled some high-profile Republican donors who had wanted him to jump in sooner rather than later to rebut Trump. Those attacks have taken a toll on DeSantis’ standing in national polls. But DeSantis and his advisers hoped to use the legislature’s session as a springboard to a campaign announcement and have stayed true to their timetable. Republican lawmakers gave DeSantis a bevy of conservative victories in recent months: they expanded the state’s school voucher programme, prohibited the use of public money in sustainable investing efforts, scrapped diversity programmes at public universities, allowed for the permitless carry of concealed weapons and perhaps most notably, banned almost all abortions in the state. DeSantis has had help in readying the ground for his candidacy. A new political action committee supporting him, Never Back Down, which can raise unlimited funds, has been hiring staff in early voting states and running TV ads championing DeSantis and knocking Trump. DeSantis, 44, was re-elected as governor just last year, trouncing his Democratic opponent by nearly 20 percentage points. Additional reporting by Bloomberg and Agence France-Presse