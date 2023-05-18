The app has more than a billion users worldwide and is widely used in the US and Europe. Photo: EPA-EFE
TikTok ban
Montana bans TikTok. But can the US state enforce it?

  • Montana is the first US state to ban TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform owned by Beijing-based ByteDance
  • The new law is certain to face legal challenges, and enforcing the state’s restrictions could prove to be complex

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:29pm, 18 May, 2023

