Competing claims surfaced over Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s purported involvement in a “near catastrophic car chase” with paparazzi in New York. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s New York ‘car chase’ downplayed by police, mayor, taxi driver
- The alleged ‘car chase’ occurred on Tuesday evening after Harry and Meghan attended an awards ceremony in New York with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland
- New York police, the city’s mayor and a taxi driver who briefly transported the couple have played down the danger and duration of the reported pursuit
