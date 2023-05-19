People gather at the Magic Kingdom theme park before the “Festival of Fantasy” parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in July 2022. Photo: Reuters
Disney cancels plans to move 2,000 jobs to Florida amid clash with Ron DeSantis
- The decision is partly because of ‘changing business conditions in the state’, according to an email sent to employees
- The Florida governor, who is expected to announce his White House bid soon, has argued that ‘woke Disney’ should not receive special treatment in the state
