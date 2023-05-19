US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at an investment summit in National Harbour, Maryland, on May 3. Photo: Bloomberg
US and Taiwan reach deal on first part of ‘21st century’ trade pact

  • The initial agreement covers areas like customs and trade facilitation, regulatory practices and small business, the US Trade Representative’s office says
  • Negotiations will follow on other areas including agriculture, digital trade, and labour and environmental standards

Updated: 5:37am, 19 May, 2023

