Montana says TikTok could face fines for each violation and additional fines of US$10,000 per day if it violates the ban. Photo illustration: Reuters
US TikTok users file lawsuit to block Montana ban

  • Governor Greg Gianforte has signed legislation making it unlawful for app stores to offer the video-sharing app – owned by China’s ByteDance – within the state
  • The content creators argue the state is trying to exercise powers over national security that it does not have, and is violating their First Amendment rights

Reuters

Updated: 7:11am, 19 May, 2023

