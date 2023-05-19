Montana says TikTok could face fines for each violation and additional fines of US$10,000 per day if it violates the ban. Photo illustration: Reuters
US TikTok users file lawsuit to block Montana ban
- Governor Greg Gianforte has signed legislation making it unlawful for app stores to offer the video-sharing app – owned by China’s ByteDance – within the state
- The content creators argue the state is trying to exercise powers over national security that it does not have, and is violating their First Amendment rights
