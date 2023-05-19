British-American novelist Salman Rushdie at the PEN America 2023 Spring Literary Gala in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Salman Rushdie makes first in-person public appearance since 2022 stabbing: ‘I feel great’
- The Satanic Verses author was in attendance for the annual gala of PEN America on Thursday night
- The author lost sight in one eye from the attack at a literary event in western New York in August
