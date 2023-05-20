US congressman Garret Graves said on Friday that it’s time to “press pause” on debt limit talks. Photo: AP
US congressman Garret Graves said on Friday that it’s time to “press pause” on debt limit talks. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Republican debt-ceiling negotiators walk out of meeting, say White House ‘unreasonable’

  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s lead negotiator Garret Graves says he does not know if talks will resume on Friday or over the weekend
  • The months-long impasse and threat of a debt default has prompted warnings from economists of a damaging recession if the brinkmanship continues

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:33am, 20 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US congressman Garret Graves said on Friday that it’s time to “press pause” on debt limit talks. Photo: AP
US congressman Garret Graves said on Friday that it’s time to “press pause” on debt limit talks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE