Meta’s Twitter competitor will be separate from Instagram but will allow people to connect accounts. Photo: AP
Instagram readies Twitter competitor for summer release
- The text based app has been secretly available for testing by select celebrities and influencers for months, and could debut as soon as June
- Twitter’s chaotic takeover by Elon Musk has caused some users to look for alternatives, and created an opening in the market
Meta’s Twitter competitor will be separate from Instagram but will allow people to connect accounts. Photo: AP