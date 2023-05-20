China’s ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s envoy tells Trudeau to avoid further feud as Canada mulls public inquiry into alleged Beijing meddling in elections

  • Ambassador Cong Peiwu said Ottawa should consider returning to a more independent foreign policy rather than following the lead of ally Washington
  • He also reiterated Beijing has never meddled in Canadian internal affairs, saying ‘some people here are using this hyped-up issue to slander China’s image’

Updated: 10:20am, 20 May, 2023

