All four family members in the car miraculously survived the steep fall. Photo: Mateo county sheriff’s office/TNS
All four family members in the car miraculously survived the steep fall. Photo: Mateo county sheriff’s office/TNS
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Wife of US doctor who drove Tesla off cliff with family says he was trying ‘to kill everyone’

  • Dharmesh Patel, who was charged with three counts of attempted murder in January, claimed he was checking the car’s tyre pressure when it plunged off California cliff
  • But according to court documents, his wife said the former radiologist had purposefully tried to harm the family

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 2:22pm, 20 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
All four family members in the car miraculously survived the steep fall. Photo: Mateo county sheriff’s office/TNS
All four family members in the car miraculously survived the steep fall. Photo: Mateo county sheriff’s office/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE