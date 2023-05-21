The US Capitol Building and Washington Monument in Washington, US, where debt limit talks were continuing on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Debt limit talks start, stop as US Republicans and White House face ‘serious differences’

  • Biden’s administration is reaching for a deal with Republicans led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
  • The sides are up against a deadline as soon as June 1 to raise its borrowing limit, now at US$31 trillion

Associated Press
Updated: 1:59am, 21 May, 2023

