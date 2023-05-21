Author Martin Amis in Austin, Texas in 2014. Amis died on Friday. He was 73. Photo: Austin American-Statesman via AP
British writer Martin Amis dies of cancer aged 73
- The author of works such as Money: A Suicide Note, and London Fields died on Friday from cancer of the oesophagus
- Amis was a leading voice among a generation of writers that included his good friend, the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie
