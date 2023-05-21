The logo of OpenAI is displayed near a response by its AI chatbot ChatGPT on its website. Photo: Reuters
Dark cloud over ChatGPT revolution: the cost
- OpenAI bled around US$540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and says it needs US$100 billion to meet its ambitions
- Experts warn that the advent of generative AI will deepen the dependency on cloud computing and tech giants, leaving the same players in the driver’s seat
