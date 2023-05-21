A broken guitar the once belonged to Kurt Cobain, lead singer for the US grunge rockers Nirvana, has sold for more than half a million dollars. Photo: AFP
United States
Guitar smashed by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain sells for nearly US$600,000

  • The busted black Fender Stratocaster, signed by all three members of the Seattle grunge outfit, has been put back together, but is no longer playable
  • The auction house said it had expected the instrument to sell for US$60,000 at the event in front of a live audience at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:52pm, 21 May, 2023

