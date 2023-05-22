Sotheby’s New York unveils the Codex Sassoon for auction in February. It sold for US$38 million. Photo: AP
World’s oldest Hebrew Bible in the world - missing for 600 years - sells for US$38 million
- The ancient text, known as the Codex Sassoon and written around 900 AD, is the most complete early copy of the Hebrew Bible. It was sold at Sotheby’s in New York
- Buyer Alfred Moses, an American lawyer and former ambassador, will donate the Bible to the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel
