US President Joe Biden in Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden and McCarthy to meet on Monday as debt ceiling talks resume
- House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy said: ‘Our teams are talking today and we’re setting (sic) to have a meeting tomorrow. That’s better than it was earlier’
- Less than two weeks remain until a June 1 deadline, when the Treasury Department has warned that the federal government could be unable to pay all its debts
