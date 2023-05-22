A turkey vulture flies past as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre on Sunday in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP
Saudi astronauts, including nation’s first woman, catch private flight to International Space Station
- SpaceX launched the ticket-holding crew, led by a retired Nasa astronaut, on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight on Sunday
- The four should reach the space station in their capsule on Monday morning; they will spend just over a week there before returning to Earth off the Florida coast
A turkey vulture flies past as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre on Sunday in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP