Republican Senator Tim Scott announces his candidacy for president of the United States on the campus of Charleston Southern University in North Charleston on Monday. Photo: AP
Republican Senator Tim Scott jumps into 2024 White House race
- The South Carolina lawmaker is seeking to become the first black president from his party, vowing to bring back a way of life under threat by Biden’s Democrats
- He joins a growing field hoping to reel in front runner Trump, but faces a daunting task matching the former president’s national profile
Republican Senator Tim Scott announces his candidacy for president of the United States on the campus of Charleston Southern University in North Charleston on Monday. Photo: AP