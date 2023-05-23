E. Jean Carroll arrives at a courthouse in New York in April. Photo: AP
E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages from Donald Trump over post-verdict statements
- A jury had earlier found the ex-US president liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s and defaming her afterwards
- Her lawyers have filed an amended lawsuit seeking at least US$10 million, after Trump allegedly ‘doubled down’ on his defamatory comments during a CNN town hall
