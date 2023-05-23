In this photo released by the US Air Force on May 2, 2023, airmen look at a GBU-57 bomb at Whiteman Air Base in Missouri. Photo: US Air Force via AP
What is the Massive Ordnance Penetrator? Photo mystery stirs speculation amid US-Iran tensions

  • GBU-57 bombs are considered the US military’s last-ditch weapon to take out underground facilities
  • Official photos of the weapon briefly appeared online, amid ongoing US-Iran tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme

Associated Press
Updated: 1:47pm, 23 May, 2023

