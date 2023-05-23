US Secret Service and other law enforcement officers search the truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House. Photo: Reuters
Driver detained, Nazi flag found, after truck crashes into barrier near White House
- Driver of U-Haul van may have ‘intentionally struck’ security barriers near White House, US Secret Service says
- Officers retrieved a Nazi swastika flag during a search of the rented vehicle at Lafayette Square
