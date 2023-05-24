The restrictions this week by China’s cyberspace regulator against Micron are the latest in a widening trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies. Photo: AFP
Top US Senator Chuck Schumer and Biden team work to address China’s Micron chips ban
- China’s cyberspace regulator says Micron failed its network security review, and that it will block operators of key infrastructure from buying from the firm
- Top Democrat Schumer called the ban a ‘troubling use of economic coercion’, and says he wants to make clear to Beijing that such behaviour is ‘unacceptable’
