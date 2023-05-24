Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waves to supporters at an event in Las Vegas in November 2022. Photo: AFP
Ron DeSantis to enter 2024 White House race in Twitter event with Elon Musk
- The Florida governor will announce his bid for the Republican nomination on Wednesday, putting him on a collision course with Donald Trump
- DeSantis’ rising profile and fundraising prowess make him a top threat to the ex-US president, who is seeking a rematch with Biden
