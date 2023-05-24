Former US president Donald Trump appears via video link during a hearing in Manhattan state court on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump appears in hush money case via video, trial date set for March
- The tentative date could put Trump in a New York courtroom during the heat of the 2024 presidential primary season
- The judge warned Trump he risks being held in contempt if he uses evidence turned over by prosecutors to target witnesses or others involved in the case
