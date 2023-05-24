A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Casey Rivara’s widow, Angel Chow, and their 11-year-old daughter and six-year-old son. Photo: GoFundMe/Tracy Rivara
US man killed while helping ducklings cross busy California street

  • Casey Rivara, 41, stopped at a red light to escort the birds to safety, but was struck by another vehicle while walking back to his car
  • The other driver, a 17-year-old girl, remained at the scene to help with investigations

Associated Press
Updated: 5:35am, 24 May, 2023

