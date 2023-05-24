David Johnston, special rapporteur on foreign interference, holds a press conference about his recommendations. Photo: Reuters
Canadian appointee rejects inquiry into China election meddling allegations. Trudeau opponents call it a cover-up
- Former governor general David Johnston reviewed allegations of Chinese interference in the 2019 and 2021 Canada elections
- Citing sensitivity of intelligence, he ruled out a public inquiry into the matter as demanded by Canada’s opposition
