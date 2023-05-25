Yellowstone park officials are investigating the bison calf incident. The suspect was a white male in his 40s or 50s who was wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Photo: Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
- The calf became separated from its mother when crossing a river, and an unidentified man pushed it onto a road
- Unable to rejoin its herd, the newborn ended up following cars and people, creating a hazard and prompting park staff to euthanise it
