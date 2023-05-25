Rick Waters, who plans to leave his post at the US State Department’s China House in June, is seen before a briefing on Capitol Hill in January 2020. Photo: AFP
US State Department’s top China official Rick Waters is stepping down
- The exit of the head of the department’s newly created ‘China House’ comes at a tumultuous time in relations between Washington and Beijing
- The news follows the announcement of other departures, including the National Security Council’s Laura Rosenberger and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman
