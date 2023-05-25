While Chinese hackers are known to spy on Western countries, this is one of the largest known cyber-espionage campaigns against American critical infrastructure. Photo illustration: Reuters
Chinese hacking group spying on US critical infrastructure, Western intelligence agencies say
- The state-sponsored Volt Typhoon group has been targeting everything from telecoms to transport hubs, as well as the island territory of Guam, Microsoft says
- The US National Security Agency is working with Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK, as well as the FBI and others to identify breaches
