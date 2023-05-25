US Air Force General Charles Q. Brown Jnr would be only the second black officer to become chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after Colin Powell two decades ago. Photo: Reuters
Who is ‘CQ’? Joe Biden picks fighter pilot with China knowledge to head Joint Chiefs
- US Air Force General Charles Q. Brown Jnr, known by colleagues as ‘CQ’, would replace US Army General Mark Milley as the top US military officer
- The promotion of Brown, a career F-16 fighter pilot with experience in the Pacific, would come at a time of rising US-China tensions
