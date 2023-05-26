A trader works the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell. Most Asian equities sank on Thursday on fears of a US default as the struggle to hammer out a debt deal led Fitch to warn the country’s gold-plated credit rating was at risk. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy appear close to debt deal as US default looms
- The two sides are just US$70 billion apart on a total figure that would be well over US$1 trillion, a person familiar with the talks says
- The deal would only set broad spending outlines, leaving lawmakers to fill in the blanks in the weeks and months to come
