Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, speaks during a rally outside the White House in June 2017. Photo: AP
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes gets 18 years in prison over US Capitol attack
- The alt-right militia leader’s sentence for seditious conspiracy is the toughest penalty given so far given over the January 6 insurrection
- Rhodes’ lawyer had argued he should not be held responsible for the Capitol riot and pointed his finger at Trump
