Ron DeSantis, with his wife, Casey, talks to the press at his midterm election night victory party after being elected Governor of Florida in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
Is it ‘Dee-Santis’ or ‘Deh-Santis’ running for US president? Even Ron DeSantis and his wife can’t agree
- The Florida governor and Republican White House hopeful has said his own last name in different ways over the years, sometimes in the same day
- The question has captured the attention of 2024 rival Donald Trump, who shared a Twitter post with a video of DeSantis using both pronunciations
