Gabby Petito disappeared during a 2021 cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie, who returned to Florida alone. Photo: Instagram via @gabspetito
Gabby Petito case: Brian Laundrie’s mum said in letter she’d help ‘dispose of a body’
- The undated note was found in an envelope marked ‘burn after reading’; Laundrie’s mother says she wrote it before the couple’s fatal road trip
- Laundrie had allegedly confessed to killing Petito before his own death, and her body was found in a Wyoming national park
