A Neuralink disk implant held by Elon Musk during a 2020 presentation. File photo: Neuralink via AFP
Elon Musk’s Neuralink says cleared for first human test of brain implants, after monkey and pig trials

  • US FDA approval is a critical milestone for Neuralink after earlier struggles to gain approval for its brain implant
  • An aim of Neuralink implants is to enable human brains to communicate directly with computers, Musk has said

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:18pm, 26 May, 2023

