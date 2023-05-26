A Neuralink disk implant held by Elon Musk during a 2020 presentation. File photo: Neuralink via AFP
Elon Musk’s Neuralink says cleared for first human test of brain implants, after monkey and pig trials
- US FDA approval is a critical milestone for Neuralink after earlier struggles to gain approval for its brain implant
- An aim of Neuralink implants is to enable human brains to communicate directly with computers, Musk has said
A Neuralink disk implant held by Elon Musk during a 2020 presentation. File photo: Neuralink via AFP