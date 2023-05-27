The USS Chung-Hoon transits the Pacific Ocean in January. Microsoft’s warning about the breaches came amid mounting concerns that China might take military action to enforce its claim to the self-ruled island of Taiwan. Photo: US Navy via AFP
US Navy hit by Chinese hacking campaign, report says
- The breach by the ‘Volt Typhoon’ group is thought to be part of a campaign intended to disrupt communications in the Pacific region ahead of a possible crisis
- Microsoft earlier warned that the hackers had gained access to targets in the US and Guam, which is home to a key US military installation in the area
The USS Chung-Hoon transits the Pacific Ocean in January. Microsoft’s warning about the breaches came amid mounting concerns that China might take military action to enforce its claim to the self-ruled island of Taiwan. Photo: US Navy via AFP