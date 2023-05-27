Cindy Campos reads the book “Stay Safe” to her son in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Cindy Campos via AP
Cindy Campos reads the book “Stay Safe” to her son in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Cindy Campos via AP
Gun violence in the US
World /  United States & Canada

Winnie the Pooh is teaching Texas kids how to survive school shootings – and parents are upset

  • A ‘Stay Safe’ book being given to children features the beloved bear telling them how to lock doors and hide when ‘danger is near’
  • One mother called it ‘tone deaf’ to send the book home with kids without explanation near the anniversary of last year’s Uvalde mass shooting

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:02am, 27 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Cindy Campos reads the book “Stay Safe” to her son in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Cindy Campos via AP
Cindy Campos reads the book “Stay Safe” to her son in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Cindy Campos via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE